James O'Brien's Brexit Caller Complained Of Threat Of Being Cut Off, Then Cut Himself Off

2 September 2019, 11:25 | Updated: 2 September 2019, 11:47

This is the remarkable moment a Brexit supporter complained about a lack of balance on James O'Brien's show - then when James asked him to supply that balance, he hung up.

Ken told James that he voted for Remain in the 2016 referendum, but now backs Leave. He asked James to allow more opinions from the other side of the argument on to his show.

He wanted to talk about facts. So James asked him what evidence Mark Francois has for his belief that a no-deal Brexit is the way to go. Ken couldn't answer that, but demanded to know what evidence James has.

James responded: "All of the research, all of the impact assessments undertaken by both the his government and the previous government. If we were to talk about, for example, the delays at Dover, we would say the documents leaked today from the government.

"The evidence for the believes of everyone from Tony Blair and John Major to Anna Soubry and Gina Miller is the research undertaken, not just by disinterested bodies like the Road Haulage Association, but by the actual government."

After answering the question in depth, James again asked what evidence Mark Francois has.

Ken then got very angry and complained that his argument didn't have any balance.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

James asked him to offer the balance and gave Ken a free platform to say what he wanted, saying: "Final chance. I've given you all of the reasons, all of the evidence for why people believe crashing out of the European Union with no deal would be disastrous. Most of the evidence comes from the actual government.

"I want you to give me one little scintilla of evidence that backs up the beliefs of people like Mark Francois. This is balance Ken. This is your big opportunity. How you would balance out Operation Yellowhammer?"

Ken again asked for more balance so James told him to supply that balance. And Ken just hung up without being able to answer.

Listeners loved the exchange.

Watch the full incredible call at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz To Justin Welby: Your Church Is No Longer Fit For Purpose

Maajid Nawaz To Justin Welby: Your Church Is No Longer Fit For Purpose

22 hours ago

Femi tells Matt Frei that it's "laughable" that Remainers are stealing democracy

"Laughable" That Remainers Are Stealing Democracy, Says Femi Oluwole

1 day ago

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty he fears for his parents' lives if there is no deal

Caller Tells Shelagh Fogarty He Fears For Parents' Lives If UK Leaves EU Without Deal

2 days ago

LBC Latest

It's time for tasers, says Nick Ferrari

Why It Is Time For Tasers For All Police Officers, By Nick Ferrari
Jacob Rees-Mogg rowed with Dr David Nicol

Jacob Rees-Mogg Rows With Doctor Who Wrote No-Deal Brexit Yellowhammer Report

Two rare giant panda cubs born at Berlin Zoo in a first for Germany

Romelu Lukaku: Former Manchester United player suffers racist abuse in Italy