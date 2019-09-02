James O'Brien's Brexit Caller Complained Of Threat Of Being Cut Off, Then Cut Himself Off

This is the remarkable moment a Brexit supporter complained about a lack of balance on James O'Brien's show - then when James asked him to supply that balance, he hung up.

Ken told James that he voted for Remain in the 2016 referendum, but now backs Leave. He asked James to allow more opinions from the other side of the argument on to his show.

He wanted to talk about facts. So James asked him what evidence Mark Francois has for his belief that a no-deal Brexit is the way to go. Ken couldn't answer that, but demanded to know what evidence James has.

James responded: "All of the research, all of the impact assessments undertaken by both the his government and the previous government. If we were to talk about, for example, the delays at Dover, we would say the documents leaked today from the government.

"The evidence for the believes of everyone from Tony Blair and John Major to Anna Soubry and Gina Miller is the research undertaken, not just by disinterested bodies like the Road Haulage Association, but by the actual government."

After answering the question in depth, James again asked what evidence Mark Francois has.

Ken then got very angry and complained that his argument didn't have any balance.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

James asked him to offer the balance and gave Ken a free platform to say what he wanted, saying: "Final chance. I've given you all of the reasons, all of the evidence for why people believe crashing out of the European Union with no deal would be disastrous. Most of the evidence comes from the actual government.

"I want you to give me one little scintilla of evidence that backs up the beliefs of people like Mark Francois. This is balance Ken. This is your big opportunity. How you would balance out Operation Yellowhammer?"

Ken again asked for more balance so James told him to supply that balance. And Ken just hung up without being able to answer.

Listeners loved the exchange.

Welcome back to @LBC Mr. @mrjamesob we need callers like Ken for our daily dose of laughter. 😂 — Aweis (@Aaweis1) September 2, 2019

Caller Ken. First caller in. Its gonna be quite a day.... — Janet Mellor Esq. (@mellor_janet) September 2, 2019

Watch the full incredible call at the top of the page.