James O'Brien's Brexit Caller Ends Up Arguing Against Holidays

This caller phoned James O'Brien to argue that reducing immigration was the main reason the UK voted for Brexit. But when James explained that leaving the EU wasn't necessary to do that, the caller ended up arguing against people having holidays!

Andy said that ending freedom of movement was the key to why the UK has to leave the EU, but James pointed out that it was perfectly possible within the European Union.

James said: "If you read the Citizens' Charter, you learn that in order to move into a member state, you have to demonstrate that you have sufficient material wealth not to become a burden upon the social service providers of that state. And if you haven't found employment in three months, you can be required to leave."

But Andy insisted: "But that still leaves a three-month window, I suppose."

James pointed out: "You just said that out loud on national radio. So we're banning holidays now, are we?"

The call didn't get any better for Andy from there. James asked him: "Why are these people risking their lives in dinghies if it's easy just to waltz through the borders?"

Andy had no answer to that.

He then said: "A lot of people have been saying..."

But James interrupted: "A lot of people have, but they're idiots. Surely you can see that now?"

Andy admitted maybe he wasn't properly informed, but insisted he'd still back Brexit

James summed up the call: "There it is. Everything you've said torn to shreds on national radio. You've ended up arguing against holidays. And you still think you're on the right side of the decision, but you haven't got a scooby doo as to why. Except - forgive me, but you said it - too many foreigners.

"What is your reason for wanting to leave the European Union?"

At that point, Andy hung up.

