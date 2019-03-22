James O'Brien On Brexit: I Have Contempt For The Conmen & Compassion For The Conned

James O'Brien coined a new catchphrase for his feelings on Brexit: "Compassion for the conned, contempt for the conmen."

The EU has granted the UK a short delay to Brexit - until 22nd May if Theresa May's deal passes or 12th April if it doesn't.

James, who has spent much of the last 1,002 days trying to educate leave voters one caller at a time, said he keeps his contempt for the Brexit leaders who conned the voters.

The people who voted for Brexit, he says, are our friends and families.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "We are feeing love and compassion for our friends and our neighbours and our family members who, through no fault of their own, they fell for a con.

"I reserve my contempt for the conmen. I have nothing but compassion for the conned.

"And that is the smug, sneering metropolitan liberal elite position: compassion for the conned, contempt for the conmen."

