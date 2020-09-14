James O'Brien: Argument on Brexit is 'over, that ship has sailed'

14 September 2020, 15:25

By Joe Cook

Ahead of the vote on Boris Johnson's controversial Brexit divorce deal, LBC's James O'Brien called on people to recognise the argument on leaving the EU "is over", but said this means we should not let the government lie to us about the deal.

"It has become absolutely crystal clear that we were completely and 100 per cent correct," James said, "Not just about the Good Friday Agreement, but about the NHS and the German car industry and holding all the cards.

"But it doesn't matter anymore, we lost, it's over, that ship has sailed," he said.

Boris Johnson's bill overrides parts of the divorce deal he signed with the European Union in December, a move that has led to a rebellion amongst some senior Tories who argue the legislation breaches international law.

The Prime Minister claims the legislation is needed as under the current Withdrawal Agreement the EU could install a "blockade" in the Irish Sea.

As the bill returns to the Commons on Monday, James commented: "I don't really know how I feel, nine months later, to see the people that told us it was oven-ready and brilliant describing it as being so awful that we are going to have to break international law to get out of it. It is so bald, it is so clear.

"Back in December, the abuse and the vitriol that was directed at people who said precisely what Boris Johnson is saying now was incredible. And that abuse and vitriol came from people who believed that the deal with oven-ready and brilliant," he added.

"Goodness knows how many times I've thought we have reached a really significant, possibly terminal, milestone. But I keep stressing, the argument about leaving is over. So you don't have to carry on letting them lie to you."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien baffled by Brexiters 'queuing up' to support new bill

James O'Brien baffled by Brexiters 'queuing up' to support new bill
James O'Brien dissects government's 'rule of six' policy

James O'Brien dissects government's 'rule of six' policy

Sadiq Khan told James O'Brien that he wants the furlough scheme extended

Sadiq Khan urges furlough extension to avoid mass unemployment
James O'Brien on why it is so important to dismiss conspiracy theories

James O'Brien on why it is so important to dismiss conspiracy theories
Nick Ferrari asked Ed Davey why almost half Lib Dem members didn't vote

Why did half of members not vote in Lib Dem leadership contest, Nick Ferrari asks Ed Davey
The caller told James that those with little money would go to work no matter what "because they have to"

"I used to think benefit claimers were fraudsters...until it was my turn," caller tells James O'Brien

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

'Corporates who pretend to be woke are not your friend' warns Maajid Nawaz

'Corporates who pretend to be woke are not your friend' warns Maajid Nawaz

1 day ago

Gina Miller calls for Attorney General to resign over Brexit advice

Gina Miller calls for Attorney General to resign over Brexit advice

2 days ago

GPs 'insulted' by NHS push for more face to face appointments, Doctor claims

GPs 'insulted' by NHS push for more face-to-face appointments, doctor says

52 mins ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alien life could be detected on Venus

Signs of alien life detected on Venus

Silvio Berlusconi reflected on his battle with Covid-19 as he was discharged

Ex-Italian PM Berlusconi leaves hospital after 'most dangerous' Covid-19 battle
The UK could experience a mini-heatwave

UK weather: Health warning issued as temperatures set to hit 30C
MPs are set to debate Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill in the Commons today

Brexit live: MPs debate Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill

Vaughan Gething

Wales Health Minister says country 'seven weeks or fewer away from a nationwide lockdown'
Public Health Wales has begun an inquiry into the data breach

Public Health Wales accidentally leaks data of 18,000 coronavirus patients
The transition period ends on 31 December

No Deal Brexit: What does 'third country status' mean?

The crash occurred in Kidbrooke, south east London

One dead and several injured after lorry crashes into house

Lord Heseltine shared his outraged at the "crass misjudgement" the PM has made over new Brexit Bill

Lord Heseltine outraged at "patently ill-judged" Brexit Bill

File photo: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating

Sir Keir Starmer self-isolating after household member showed coronavirus symptoms