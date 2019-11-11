Candidate calls in to James O'Brien after being dropped by the Brexit Party

11 November 2019, 13:38

After Nigel Farage announced that the Brexit Party would not be standing candidates in constituencies currently held by Conservatives, one dropped candidate called into James O'Brien.

Tim called in from Pendle to say that he was supposed to be the candidate for Nigel Farage's party, but has just discovered that he won't be allowed to stand.

Clearly frustrated, he told James that

He told LBC: "It appears that I've been stood down without actually having any advanced notice.

"I feel sympathy for the Brexit supporters in my constituency who have been inundating me with phone calls and emails in the last hour with fury that they have been denied the opportunity to vote out our incumbent Tory MP who is only clinging on to a very small majority."

James asked if Tim would be requesting a refund for the £100 he paid to the Brexit Party to be considered as a candidate - something that Tim admitted he would consider.

He added: "My main concern isn't my £100. It's that the constituents here don't have the opportunity to vote for a clean Brexit, but rather being saddled with the soft Brexit of Boris Johnson."

Watch the exchange at the top of the page.

