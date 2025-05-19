Tonight with Andrew Marr 6pm - 7pm
Brexiteer calls James O’Brien ‘to see how many times he’d be interrupted’
19 May 2025, 16:26
As Keir Starmer agrees his UK-EU 'reset' deal, James O'Brien reopens the phone-lines to Brexiteers.
Richard calls in from Kenton, admitting that though he did vote for Brexit, it 'hasn't worked'.
Asked how he might have improved the Brexit deal we've ended up with, Richard doesn't have an answer, admitting he's 'not a political expert.'
James O'Brien isn't satisfied with this, continuing to probe Richard before ending the call in trademark fashion...