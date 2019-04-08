Peter Oborne Divulges Candid Reasons Behind Brexit Change Of Heart

Journalist Peter Oborne admitted to James that he had made a mistaken analysis. Now he thinks that fellow Brexiteers must swallow their pride and think again.

In the article published yesterday, Oborne cited that the economic arguments for Brexit have been "destroyed" by a series of shattering blows.

He wrote that there’s "zero chance of a sensible Brexit amidst the pandemonium and hysteria at Westminster just now" and argued that Britain’s departure from the EU will be a disaster.

On James O'Brien's show, Peter Oborne delved into the detail of precisely why he has had a change of heart over Brexit.

Amongst the principal reasons, Oborne cited an increased understanding of the Good Friday agreement and the multiple announcements by companies that they would move operations outside of Britain including Dyson, led by emblematic Brexiteer Sir James Dyson.

James pointed out that all of the above had already been predicted by multiple organisations, but despite this James admitted that Oborne's intelligence had moderated James' own fears with regards to Brexit.

"I'm very happy to accept that I made mistakes in my analysis; I absolutely accept it and I take full responsibility", Oborne responded.

Nevertheless, he went on to pinpoint a major change since his initial analysis - the collapse of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), upon which the initial Brexiteer model was based.

He explained that the rise of China and the US as protectionist blocs had led the WTO to become increasingly impotent, but that this had been previously unforseeable.

