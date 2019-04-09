"Brexiteers Are Blaming The Queen Because The Only Alternative Is To Blame Themselves"

9 April 2019, 13:25 | Updated: 9 April 2019, 13:39

James O'Brien outlines how Brexiteers have found themselves blaming the Queen for the current state of Brexit.

Brexiteer economist Andrew Lilico wrote on Twitter that he didn't believe the Queen should have given her Royal Assent to the Cooper-Letwin Bill.

The cross-party bill raced through the Commons in a single day last week and completed its journey through the Lords yesterday evening.

Mr Lilico said that the Monarchy "has demonstrated itself no longer fit for purpose", adding that the Queen "owed us a public statement and a reasoned explanation of why she backed Cooper-Letwin".

But James O'Brien said apportioning blame to the Queen was a sign that the "delusion is now completely next level".

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"They're blaming the Queen for the current mess, because the only alternative is to blame themselves," he started.

"It's why Oborne's contribution to the programme yesterday was so powerful.

"It means that the delusion is now completely next level, that the idea of who are we going to blame now, whose fault can it be.

"What is the alternative to turning around and saying sorry, like Peter Oborne did yesterday.

"They now have three choices: either carry on unicorning, which would involve pretending that no-deal is going to be anything other than a catastrophe.

"Or they can say sorry, made a mistake, perhaps things could have gone differently but they haven't. It would be an act of unconscionable national damage to carry on with this utterly unmandated lurch into oblivion.

"Or you've got option three which is to say 'I could have got away with it if it wasn't for you pesky kids' and that of course poses the question of which pesky kids? And now they've gone for the Queen."

Watch above.

