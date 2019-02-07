Furious Brexiter Admits To James O'Brien: "I Don't Know What I'm Talking About"

An angry Leave voter admitted "I don't know what I'm talking about" before accusing James O'Brien of having God Complex.

Following Donald Tusk's controversial "special place in hell" comments, James was asking the people who voted for Brexit which plan they voted for.

Mike called in from Cambridge to answer him and the call got more and more heated.

After James picked up several inaccuracies in what Mick said, the caller commented: "Don't blame me for what the media tells me. It's not our job to keep our finger on the pulse.

"So don't turn around and say to me I don't know what I'm talking about.

"Yeah, I don't know what I'm talking about. With the limited facts I have, I do know what I'm talking about."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

James responded: "Yes - and I've given you more facts. So why are you angry with me?"

Mick then demanded one final question: "Look up on Wikipedia the definition of God Complex. I wonder who that relates to?"

James ended the call asking: "Is it people who think they are God?"

