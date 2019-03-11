Brexiter Tells James O'Brien We Can Solve 'No Border Checks' Issue By Having Border Checks

11 March 2019, 12:05

When this caller said he had an idea for how to solve the Irish backstop issue, James O'Brien asked him how - and things started to go downhill very quickly.

Theresa May is expected to withdraw her meaningful vote tomorrow, replacing it with a vote on a potential deal she thinks could get through parliament.

And the changes to the backstop would obviously be key to winning that vote.

When caller Alan insisted the backstop is still solvable before the 29th March, James asked how when there is the requirement for no border checks on the Northern Irish border. Alan said we could solve this by pulling one in 100 lorries.

James pointed out: "The whole requirement is no border checks. So you can't say I can solve the requirement of no border checks by having border checks.

"So there is no solution."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
Alan insisted he thought that was a great solution, so James continued: "But you've literally just said the way we would deal with the requirement that there be no border checks is by having border checks.

"And then you've said in the same breath that you think it's a great solution.

"You're not Marcus Fysh in disguise are you?

"I will never understand how anybody with a functioning cerebral cortex can say the way to solve the way to solve the problem of not having any border checks is to have border checks. Let alone on national radio."

