Caller's "brilliant" message for the British public stopped James O'Brien in his tracks

24 July 2020, 14:15 | Updated: 24 July 2020, 14:17

By Fiona Jones

This caller urged the British public to "shame" the Government's acceptance of Russian-linked donations in a powerful point about democracy.

Cabinet ministers Rishi Sunak, Alok Sharma and Robert Buckland are among 14 Conservative MPs who have accepted Russian-linked donations, it has been reported.

Caller Joel insisted "we should shame these Tory MPs" for the sake of democracy.

He observed, "For the British people we've only had what the ancient Athenians would recognise as something approaching their democracy for the last hundred years. And we had to fight for it just like they did against the Persians in the First and Second World Wars.

"I'd just like to say to the British people this is the kind of stuff we need to be very careful about because democracy hasn't been around for very long. It was lost for a long time after the fall of the Union Empire."

James agreed with his "brilliant" point, "We take so much for granted, don't we? That isn't actually permanent.

"Look at America: look how the basic standards fall apart."

Joel said every generation must fight for democracy: "When you hear this tired acceptance...of that's the way it is. That's what undermines British democracy.

"I think we really need to shame Tory MPs."

James questioned whether this was possible due to the factionalism in Britain created around Brexit: "People have fallen out with their own children to back Boris Johnson, so to turn around now and say it's absolutely disgusting that 14 ministers in his government have taken money from individuals and companies linked to Russia...in these circumstances I'm not sure they can."

Joel recommended everyone watch the online Yale lectures on Athenian democracy and James chose to cite Joni Mitchell: "You don't know what you've got until it's gone."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Nick Ferrari spoke to Maajid Nawaz about his hunger strike over the Uighur Muslims

Maajid Nawaz picks apart China's explanation of aerial footage of Uighur Muslims

4 days ago

Labour MP breaks down shocking impact of "post-viral fatigue"

"It wiped me out": Labour MP reveals shocking impact of "post-viral fatigue"

6 days ago

Cardiovascular expert urges "fat people to take coronavirus seriously"

Cardiovascular expert urges "fat people to take coronavirus seriously"

33 mins ago

LBC Latest

Rachael Venables reviewed the remarkable evidence from the Grenfell Inquiry this week

Grenfell Inquiry: LBC reviews the extraordinary evidence from cladding firm

Johnny Depp libel trial: Video emerges of Amber Heard's sister 'after attack by actress'

England lose Joe Root and Dom Sibley before lunch on day one of crucial third Test
A caller couldn't back up any of her arguments about Boris Johnson

Scottish caller makes series of claims about Tories but can't back any of them up