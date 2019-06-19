James O'Brien's Brilliant Response To Caller Who Didn't Actually Watch Tory Debate

James O'Brien had a brilliant response to this caller who had an opinion on the Conservative debate even though he didn't watch it.

The LBC presenter was asking for listeners' takes on the much-maligned five-way debate for the Tory leadership contest.

Gabriel phoned up to say that the BBC didn't get it right, but it soon became clear that he hadn't actually watched it.

James' response left listeners in hysterics.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

He told Gabriel: "I did say we'd be relying on people who watched all of it.

"Your analysis that it was rubbish is based on not having watched it.

"Fair enough, it's 2019. It's Brexit Britain. You fill your boots. You don't have to have seen it to have a strong opinion."

Listeners loved the line:

@mrjamesob I'm dying of laughter. James to caller David about the Brexit debate: "Fill your boots, it's Brexit Britain, you don't have to have seen it to have a strong opinion!" — Mark Gilliland (@Mark_Gilliland_) June 19, 2019

