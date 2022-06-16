James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in

16 June 2022, 11:40

By Seán Hickey

The UK is 'drowning in sleaze and corruption' thanks to the premiership of Boris Johnson, James O'Brien says.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Number 10 was left reeling on Wednesday night after the Prime Minister's adviser on the Ministerial Code Lord Geidt resigned.

The news marks the third ethics or anti-corruption adviser Boris Johnson has lost since taking office

James O'Brien tried to work out how such monumental news is being seen as relatively normal for this government.

Read more: Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares

Reflecting on the news, he reminded listeners of all the scandals that could have prompted Lord Geidt's resignation; citing the breach of a treaty with EU the government are embarking on by overriding the Northern Ireland Protocol; "attempts to deport entirely innocent people to the other side of the world" in the Rwanda scheme; the "ramifications of the vote of no confidence" where a meagre 59% of Tory MPs expressed support in the PM, or the British economy "predicted to be the worst in the world" in 2023.

"I do find it increasingly difficult where to begin, because we're drowning now in corruption and sleaze."

Read more: Over 230 migrants land on UK shores in one day as Rwanda flight delayed 'up to a year'

Read more: 'No migrants in Rwanda by Christmas': Raab won't guarantee when first refugee may land

James was overwhelmed by the sheer number of scandals the government finds itself embroiled in, admitting "I'm a little bit scared."

Read more: Criticisms of Tory Rwanda migrant plans are 'very, very racist', MP claims

Read more: ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

He went on to dismantle the Cabinet's dismissal of Lord Geidt's resignation: "The independent ethics advisors are not 'biased' BBC journalists or 'lefty lawyers' or 'screeching remoaners from the leftie commentariat'.

"These are the people that in two cases Boris Johnson himself appointed...and they have themselves resigned."

James continued to point out how the current government is unique in its undying defence of the PM despite repeated wrongdoing, offering a reason as to why Boris Johnson enjoys such support.

"The rest of the Cabinet is populated by absolute inadequates. Sycophants on a scale we've never seen before in British politics."

"The only qualification for the job is that you won't say boo to a Boris."

