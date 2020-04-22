Business owner sourced millions of facemasks, but NHS didn't want them

It's very difficult to find facemasks for sale in the UK at the moment. This business owner told James O'Brien that she sourced millions of them, but no companies wanted them - including the NHS.

Aliza Reger runs the world-famous lingerie brand Janet Reger and revealed that one of her suppliers had changed his factory from making socks to making millions of certified facemasks for civilians.

With reports that Britons may soon be asked to wear facemasks on public transport, facemasks have sold out around the country.

But she revealed she has run into a brick wall in trying to supply the much-needed item.

She tried Superdrug, who couldn't purchase them as she is not a registered supplier. She got no response from Boots at all.

And when she eventually got hold of someone from the NHS, she was told they just wanted gowns.

Now the masks are going to other European countries instead.

James heard from a business owner who can't find anyone who wants the facemasks she had sourced. Picture: PA

James said: "It's as if the port of call you needed doesn't exist, isn't it? The destination you presumed you'd find actually doesn't exist."

The call came as First Secretary of State Dominic Raab insisted that all companies who had offered PPE equipment to the government had received a response.

Listen to the full call at the top of the page.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify