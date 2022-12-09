'But you're the fuss': James O’Brien challenges caller who complains about Harry and Meghan fuss

9 December 2022, 12:52

By Hannah Holland

James O'Brien couldn't help but laugh after Carly in Ascot shared that she was "sick of hearing" about Harry and Meghan after admitting to reading a book about them and watching the three hour Netflix series.

Carly shared that after watching the three hour Meghan and Harry Netflix documentary, the Oprah interview and reading Omid Scobie’s book, she didn’t understand the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “ultimate goal”.

James responded, asking Carly to imagine if someone was writing “pages and pages and pages about you and your loved ones” in a record full of “their lies, their bile, their embellishments, their exaggerations”.

He continued: “If it was you and you were opening up newspapers, turning on your television, switching on your radio every single day and we were all talking about you and writing about you… you’d stay silent would you?”

Carly shared her belief that Harry and Meghan’s documentary is “fuelling” the hysteria surrounding them, claiming “it’s just going to make things worse”.

“Why do you think you’re so angry with them?” James asked.

She responded: “Because I’m sick of hearing about it!”

James clapped back: “You’re sick of hearing about it but you bought Omid Scobie’s book, you watched three hours of Netflix yesterday and you’ve rung national radio to talk about it - do you see the problem?”

“I don’t understand what the fuss is about”, Carly explained.

“But you’re the fuss”, James replied.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Caller ties himself in knots over the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she reminds him of his exes

Caller ties himself in knots over Meghan Markle, claiming she reminds him of his exes

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

x

'Give the nurses what they want!': Pensioner describes hospital epiphany that turned him left-wing

JSO

Just Stop Oil have found the perfect way to protest, says James O'Brien

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of Sussex-hating newspapers

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of newspapers hating Sussexes

'This rail strike is going nuclear' says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

'This rail strike is going nuclear', says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

James O'Brien praises Keir Starmer’s plan to reform the House of Lords

James O'Brien applauds Keir Starmer putting 'principle' over 'pragmatism' in House of Lords reform plan

James care homes

James O'Brien lambasts Matt Hancock for 'egregious' attempt to evade blame for Covid deaths

James O'Brien 02/12/22

'Harry and Meghan have the better fairytale': James O'Brien on bitterness towards the Sussexes

James 01/12/22

James O'Brien is completely fascinated by desperation to deny racism

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

NHS

'Do they all deserve a pay rise?': Ex-NHS nurse torn over strikes

Elon Musk: James O’Brien challenges listeners to explain ‘freedom of speech’

'Is freedom of speech just the freedom to lie?' asks James O’Brien

James O'Brien on Christianity

'Go to Church then!': James O'Brien predicts anger towards Christianity dropping to 'minority religion'

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes ‘hooks’ of social media after Online Safety Bill expands to criminalise harmful content

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes social media's ‘hooks’ as Online Safety Bill expands

james private

James O'Brien dismantles the 'indefensible' tax break on private school fees

brexit keir

James O’Brien: Keir Starmer doesn’t just want to win, he wants to win big

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

Suella Braverman fails to answer how refugees can get to the UK legally

James O'Brien takes aim at Suella Braverman: Does she 'relish' a lack of legal migration routes?

Egg Farmer Explains to James O'Brien reason for egg shortage

Egg farmer explains reasons for supermarket egg shortages to James O'Brien

James O'Brien on Scottish Referendum

'How dare you!': James O'Brien scorns government decision to block Scotland's indyref2

James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

'How can we trust the PM to fix the NHS' asks James O'Brien after it's revealed Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

James O’Brien critiques opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10,000

James O’Brien takes aim at virtueless opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10K

james gesture

James O'Brien defends the England team's 'powerful gestures' against Qatar's 'rancid regime'

james newspaper

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media 'hypocrisy' over Qatar World Cup

JOB Job Centre

James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain

James O'Brien 17/11/22

'When you stand for nothing, you fall for everything': James O'Brien sums up Tory cabinet

‘Absolutely crackers’: James O’Brien's instant reaction to the Autumn Statement

James O’Brien's instant reaction to Autumn Statement

James O’Brien delivers a 'masterpiece' analogy from one of his listeners explaining right-wing British politics

James O’Brien delivers 'masterpiece' analogy on right-wing politics

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Jamie Oliver spoke to James O'Brien on LBC today

Jamie Oliver’s Eton Mess protest on Downing St as he slams Boris for child obesity u-turn

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien argues the government has "massively conned" the public into thinking that it doesn't matter that "the only Covid law-making address in the country has become the biggest Covid law-breaking address... arguably in the world".

James O'Brien: Press 'conned' you that Partygate doesn't matter, I think it's worked

Food bank worker accuses idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

Food bank worker accuses 'idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

12 months ago

Matt Frei hosts heated debated on racism in the royal family

'I'm dismayed on all fronts': Matt Frei hosts heated debate on racism in the royal family

5 days ago

Pensioner concerned over aunt's energy bill

Pensioner 'terrified' over aunt's heating bill, saying she lacks financial understanding due to dementia

23 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Strikes have taken over the festive period

Rishi Sunak vows to stand firm against strikes saying union pay demands would cost each household £1,000
Harry Styles, pictured here being mobbed by fans in LA, is due to perform in Curtiba tomorrow

Harry Styles merchandise truck hijacked in Brazil

Lee Byer is accused of murdering Thomas O'Halloran

Man denies murdering 'very good, kind' busker, 87, who was stabbed to death on his mobility scooter in unprovoked attack
PCS boss Fran Heathcote took colleagues out to lunch

Union boss takes colleagues for boozy lunch after dashing hopes of Christmas getaways for millions with Border Force strike
Troop begin training for the Border Force strike as Rishi Sunak vows not to 'back down' to union barons

Troops begin training at Heathrow and Gatwick for passport checking roles ahead of Border Force strike
Snow and ice alerts have been extended to several parts of England

Four inches of snow to blanket London as Troll of Trondheim blasts into Britain bringing -9C freeze
Carl Brookes, Jordan Feeney and Callum Meah were among five men jailed for a total of 32 years

Dramatic moment 'Britain's FBI' carry out armed swoop on weapons gang who were jailed for 32 years
The fire has killed at least one person

Moment huge shopping centre mysteriously explodes in Moscow, killing at least one, as 'arson' investigation launched
nick ferrari home office

Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans
Watch: Charlotte Lynch dresses as traditional English knight ahead of crunch World Cup match

Watch: England's knight in armour Charlotte Lynch visits French cafe ahead of World Cup game