'But you're the fuss': James O’Brien challenges caller who complains about Harry and Meghan fuss

By Hannah Holland

James O'Brien couldn't help but laugh after Carly in Ascot shared that she was "sick of hearing" about Harry and Meghan after admitting to reading a book about them and watching the three hour Netflix series.

Carly shared that after watching the three hour Meghan and Harry Netflix documentary, the Oprah interview and reading Omid Scobie’s book, she didn’t understand the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “ultimate goal”.

James responded, asking Carly to imagine if someone was writing “pages and pages and pages about you and your loved ones” in a record full of “their lies, their bile, their embellishments, their exaggerations”.

He continued: “If it was you and you were opening up newspapers, turning on your television, switching on your radio every single day and we were all talking about you and writing about you… you’d stay silent would you?”

Carly shared her belief that Harry and Meghan’s documentary is “fuelling” the hysteria surrounding them, claiming “it’s just going to make things worse”.

“Why do you think you’re so angry with them?” James asked.

She responded: “Because I’m sick of hearing about it!”

James clapped back: “You’re sick of hearing about it but you bought Omid Scobie’s book, you watched three hours of Netflix yesterday and you’ve rung national radio to talk about it - do you see the problem?”

“I don’t understand what the fuss is about”, Carly explained.

“But you’re the fuss”, James replied.