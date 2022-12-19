Musk bought Twitter to 'say gross things without being called gross' says James O'Brien

19 December 2022, 15:17

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Elon Musk bought Twitter as part of a doomed effort to change the rules of "polite" society, James O'Brien told listeners today.

James shared his view after Elon Musk posted a poll on his Twitter account asking whether he should step down as chief of the platform - and respondents said he should.

The billionaire launched the poll after previously unbanning accounts like Donald Trump's when the public backed such a move.

James said: "If the rules of parameters of polite society are your problem then your problem is actually you.

"However much money you raise to buy polite society, you're not going to be able to change it in the way that you need.

"You might be able to turn it into a weird simulacrum, into a weird reflection of previously polite society that is no longer polite but it won't be polite anymore."

Read more: 'Be careful what you wish for': Twitter votes for Elon Musk to quit as chief exec after he holds public poll

"That's why right-winged politicians and right-winged media hate Twitter because of all the builds on there for all the sewage on where the light cannot be extinguished even if it's tiny.

"You can read the Daily Mail or The Sun there would be no light on it at all.

"But Twitter can't extinguish the light, they'll always be somewhere to say that's just gross why did you do that, why did you say that and why did you write that?"

He concluded: "So what do you do if you wanna say gross things without being called gross?

"You buy it."

Read more: Elon Musk briefly overthrown as richest person in the world after buying Twitter

