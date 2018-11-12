This Caller Believes There's A Better Brexit Plan... So What Is It?

This caller told James O'Brien that there is definitely a better plan for Brexit than the one Theresa May is proposing - but she clammed up when asked what it was.

James revealed he actually feels a bit sorry for Theresa May, as he he doesn't think there is a form of Brexit that would please all Leave voters.

Then Eileen called in. She said she voted Remain, but believes that there is a third way to deliver Brexit that isn't no-deal or a worse-deal than we currently have.

James told her there are EU rules that all members have to follow, but Eileen said: "I don't believe that it's as intransigent as we're being told. If it is, then why not just be honest?"

James pointed out: "Being honest means turning around and saying there is no prospect of us securing something better than the EU membership negotiated by Margaret Thatcher and John Major."

James O'Brien with his head in his hands. Picture: LBC

But Eileen insisted: "I don't go along with that. I don't believe that the only two options are to remain or to go in a terrible, terrible state."

And every time James asked for details of what that third option is, he failed to get an answer.

James ended up saying: "I'm afraid I'm going to have to write you down as someone who just believes things could be different, but can't explain how."