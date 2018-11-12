This Caller Believes There's A Better Brexit Plan... So What Is It?

12 November 2018, 11:18

This caller told James O'Brien that there is definitely a better plan for Brexit than the one Theresa May is proposing - but she clammed up when asked what it was.

James revealed he actually feels a bit sorry for Theresa May, as he he doesn't think there is a form of Brexit that would please all Leave voters.

Then Eileen called in. She said she voted Remain, but believes that there is a third way to deliver Brexit that isn't no-deal or a worse-deal than we currently have.

James told her there are EU rules that all members have to follow, but Eileen said: "I don't believe that it's as intransigent as we're being told. If it is, then why not just be honest?"

James pointed out: "Being honest means turning around and saying there is no prospect of us securing something better than the EU membership negotiated by Margaret Thatcher and John Major."

James O'Brien with his head in his hands
James O'Brien with his head in his hands. Picture: LBC

But Eileen insisted: "I don't go along with that. I don't believe that the only two options are to remain or to go in a terrible, terrible state."

And every time James asked for details of what that third option is, he failed to get an answer.

James ended up saying: "I'm afraid I'm going to have to write you down as someone who just believes things could be different, but can't explain how."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Wolf-Whistling Is Not A Hate Incident: Maajid Nawaz

20 hours ago

Jo Johnson & Stanley Johnson

Brexit Negotiations "Careering Into Jaws Of Death": Stanley Johnson

2 days ago

the gamer who left his home fewer than 10 times

The Gamer Who Left His Home Fewer Than 10 Times In Seven Years

2 days ago