Caller who went to Bournemouth beach tells James O'Brien she did nothing wrong

May took her family to meet another family on the south coast on Wednesday. Yesterday, the beach got so over-crowded that authorities had to declare a major incident.

She insisted that she didn't do anything wrong and that she just wanted things to get back to normal after the lockdown.

She said: "I'm one of the people... my family and I went to the beach on Wednesday.

"All this lockdown we've been at home on the second floor and we've been sticking to the rules.

"We went with another family who had two kids, who were in a similar position.

This caller insisted she did nothing wrong by going to Bournemouth beach. Picture: LBC / PA

"The journey to Bournemouth takes two hours, but it took us four hours to get there. When we realised that all the people were going there, it was already too late.

"It was packed, but we didn't really talk to anybody else. We were close, but we were not talking or touching each other.

"I don't think we did anything wrong. I don't think it was a big problem.

"We just wanted to get life back, you know. My son said to me this was the most fun ever. He's five years old and he's so happy."

James pointed out that the rules state you can meet in groups of six, but that would make seven, so she broke that lockdown rule - let alone the number of people who she came into contact with.

And he pointed out why this could be so serious later on: "Please God none of you get poorly, but if you did, how many people do you estimate you came within two metres of? I'm going to guess 5,000."

