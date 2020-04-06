Caller buckles after accusing James O'Brien of justifying breaking lockdown rules

6 April 2020, 15:56 | Updated: 6 April 2020, 16:02

By Fiona Jones

This caller's argument fell apart after he accused James O'Brien of justifying breaking lockdown rules...

The caller George said he was "flabbergasted at how irresponsible" James was being by even having a discussion about whether people should be sitting on commons.

James corrected him, "They categorically shouldn't do that but there is sufficient confusion out there that we need to help them understand why they shouldn't be doing that."

George repeated that discussing it people leaving the house could encourage people to leave the house, even though James was condemning those that did.

"If I say don't jump off a bridge, you'd jump off a bridge, would you?" asked James, "This programme is designed to clarify the message to make sure that more and more people stop behaving in that way and you're hearing an exhortation to go out and do the opposite. I suspect the problem is with you."

Police moving people along who are sunbathing in Regent's Park
Police moving people along who are sunbathing in Regent's Park. Picture: PA

"If somebody went out this weekend and decided to do some yoga in the park or to sunbathe, they've clearly got the message wrong, how would you help clarify the message for them?" asked James, "What would make it easier to grasp for them that they currently can't grasp?"

George responded that the problem is when people hear "Stay at Home, Save Lives" it doesn't resonate until it happens to them personally and they have a loved one diagnosed.

James reiterated again that the issue is people don't understand why they must stay at home and cannot see why they are compromising the country by being two metres away from others in a park. George insisted by saying this, James was justifying breaking lockdown rules.

James pushed George to explain why people shouldn't be lingering or sunbathing in parks and when George couldn't, James said this was the exact reason he was discussing the topic, so people could understand.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid furious at decision to close parks "it's punishing the many for sins of few"

Maajid furious at decision to close parks "it's punishing the many for sins of few"

1 day ago

"Please, stay at home" Royal College of Nurses boss says as weather improves

"Please, stay at home" Royal College of Nurses boss says as weather improves

1 day ago

Coronavirus: Ten London transport workers have died, London Mayor told LBC

Coronavirus: Ten London transport workers have died, London Mayor told LBC

1 hour ago

LBC Latest

Caller's shocking story of being arrested for walking their dog

Caller was shocked after her husband was arrested for walking their dog

Coronavirus: Will 'coronabonds' help Europe's economic recovery?
Harriet Harman: "Brits without gardens should get priority use of parks"

Harriet Harman: "Brits without gardens should get priority use of parks"
Police disperse a group of youngsters from a playground in Kent

Reporting social distancing: Should you report people not following lockdown rules?