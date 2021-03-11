James O'Brien caller explains how men can be less threatening to women at night

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a James O'Brien caller explained how men can be less threatening to women at night.

Caller Sian's exchange with James O'Brien comes as many women have revealed their personal routines for feeling safe in public following Sarah Everard's disappearance.

Ms Everard was a 33-year-old marketing executive from London, went missing last Wednesday as she was walking home from a friend's house in Clapham just after 9pm.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer was later arrested on suspicion of her murder, along with another woman for assisting a suspected offender.

On Wednesday, human remains were found in a woodland area in Kent. Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said identification could take "considerable time".

Having been asked by James what it means for a man to be "unthreatening" to women at night, Sian explained: "Unthreatening at night in the dark [means] not walking behind a woman slowly and staying there.

"So if you're chatting on the phone to someone, then you are less threatening. If you cross the street away from her you are less threatening.

"If you try not to overtake her you are less threatening. These are things that people [have] indicated would be less threatening.

"But if there's a man who is...staying behind you [and] not saying a word, [then] that is a little bit threatening because you can't see him.

"You can't know what he's going to do, and the fact of the matter is that that's a scary thought."

