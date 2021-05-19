Caller explains why Spain's 'strict' lockdown is superior to the UK's

19 May 2021, 13:39

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This James O'Brien caller in Spain tells LBC the country's approach to tackling Covid is 'strict' but superior to the UK's.

Speaking to an LBC listener in Spain, James O'Brien asked why it seemed that local lockdowns were viewed as not working in the UK, but worked well in Europe.

The caller pointed out that the local lockdown had been better enforced and you "never knew when" you might happen across a roadblock.

James asked if this led to people avoiding breaking the rules due to the possibility of getting stopped.

This led to the caller highlighting the difference between the Spanish and British Police with the former being more likely to demand people "get their wallets out."

The conversation comes as ambassadors from EU countries are meeting to discuss whether to allow people who have been fully vaccinated to visit countries in the bloc without any restrictions.

"We had a much better lockdown regime than yours," was how the caller summed up the issue facing Brits.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien: Government guilty of 'evading responsibility' on Indian Covid variant

James O'Brien: Government guilty of 'evading responsibility' on Indian Covid variant
James gave his reaction to the caller's comments

James O'Brien reacts to this caller who insists she's 'not for the vaccine'
Jewish James O'Brien caller: I shouldn't have to answer for Israel's actions

Jewish James O'Brien caller: I shouldn't have to answer for Israel's actions
James O'Brien defends Prince Harry amid media criticism in Mental Health Awareness Week

James O'Brien defends Prince Harry amid media criticism in Mental Health Awareness Week
James O'Brien reacts to Tory Minister being put on spot over free speech bill

James O'Brien reacts to Tory Minister being put on spot over free speech bill
'When it happens again': James O'Brien reflects on the Israel-Palestine conflict

James O'Brien reflects on the Israel-Palestine conflict which is 'on brink of war'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz empassioned plea for 'regional solution' to Israel-Palestine tensions

Maajid Nawaz's impassioned plea for 'regional solution' to Israel-Palestine tensions

3 days ago

Ground invasion of Gaza cannot be ruled out, Israeli military chief reveals

Ground invasion of Gaza cannot be ruled out, Israeli military chief reveals

3 days ago

'Too many don't know how to police': Ex-officer condemns colleague who shouted 'Free Palestine'

'Too many don't know how to police': Ex-officer condemns colleague who shouted 'Free Palestine'

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo: Belgian special forces are involved in the search for the heavily armed soldier.

Manhunt for 'heavily armed' Belgian soldier who threatened top virologist
Passengers on a flight to the 'green list' country of Portugal

EU set to ease travel restrictions but PM warns: Don't visit 'amber list' countries
Strong winds and heavy rain are expected in the coming days.

UK weather: Yellow warning as heavy rain and winds set to batter Britain
Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that there was "increasing confidence" that vaccines worked against new variants

PM: 'Increasing confidence' vaccines work against variants, including Indian strain
Watch live as Boris Johnson faces a grilling from Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs.

Watch again: Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs amid foreign travel confusion
The family of Daniel Morgan have reacted with fury to Home Secretary Priti Patel's intervention.

Daniel Morgan: Fury as Priti Patel intervenes to delay report into 'corrupt' murder probe
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their third wedding anniversary

Harry and Meghan celebrate wedding anniversary as four in 10 think they should lose titles
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting a baby

Princess Beatrice pregnant with first child, Buckingham Palace announces
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Additional 'green list' countries could be announced from early June, minister says
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Live from 8pm