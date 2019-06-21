Caller Hangs Up On James O'Brien After Getting Caught Lying About Sadiq Khan

21 June 2019, 12:26 | Updated: 21 June 2019, 12:38

This caller hung up on James O'Brien after being called out for making up Sadiq Khan's response to a video of Tory MP Mark Field grabbing a protester by the throat as he escorted her out of Philip Hammond's Mansion House speech.

Conservative MP Mark Field was suspended as a Minister while investigations take place into an incident in which he physically removed a protester from a black tie event.

Dozens of protesters stormed Mansion House during Chancellor Philip Hammond's speech last night, but video footage captured the moment the Foreign Office Minister pushed the female protester against a pillar before pushing her out of the room.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan responded to the video describing Mr Field's actions as "truly shocking" and said he welcomes the City of London Police's investigation.

But one caller told James O'Brien the Mayor had "undermined" the security of politicians.

- Tory MP Mark Field Suspended After Physically Removing Protester From Mansion House

James O'Brien
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Daniel said: "In the situation of Mark Field, Sadiq Khan and the press are undermining the security of our politicians."

But when James asked how the Mayor had undermined the safety of politicians, the caller replied: "He's saying it's perfectly acceptable for people to intrude..."

James replied: "He hasn't said that, now you're actually lying. When did he say it was 'perfectly acceptable' for people to march into private functions and protest?"

Daniel said: "So it's not perfectly acceptable..."

But the call came to an abrupt end when Daniel hung up after being called out by James.

Sadiq Khan tweeted that he was "truly shocked" by the incident, adding that Mr Field should "consider his position."

"It is truly shocking to see this kind of behaviour from an MP," Mr Khan said.

"Violence against women is endemic in our society and this behaviour is unacceptable. He should consider his position.

"I welcome the fact the City of London Police looking into this incident."

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz On The Unbelievable Parallels Between Boris Johnson And Winston Churchill

5 days ago

Former Labour MP calls for Lisa Forbes to be suspended by Labour Party over anti-Semitism

Labour Should Suspend Newly Elected Peterborough MP Over Anti-Semitism, Frank Field Says

13 days ago

Jess Phillips was speaking to LBC

Labour MP Jess Phillips Tells LBC The Mark Field Video Was "Harrowing To Watch"

2 hours ago

LBC Latest

Shocking images released by police show one lout kicking a man as he lays on the floor.

Watch The Shocking Moment This Night Out Turned Into A Mass Brawl

Danny Baker: Sacked BBC radio host to start new podcast

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: How Boris Johnson's Record Fits With The Values Of The British Army

Listeria: Enid Heap and Beverley Sowah named as deaths linked to outbreak