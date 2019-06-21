Caller Hangs Up On James O'Brien After Getting Caught Lying About Sadiq Khan

This caller hung up on James O'Brien after being called out for making up Sadiq Khan's response to a video of Tory MP Mark Field grabbing a protester by the throat as he escorted her out of Philip Hammond's Mansion House speech.

Conservative MP Mark Field was suspended as a Minister while investigations take place into an incident in which he physically removed a protester from a black tie event.

Dozens of protesters stormed Mansion House during Chancellor Philip Hammond's speech last night, but video footage captured the moment the Foreign Office Minister pushed the female protester against a pillar before pushing her out of the room.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan responded to the video describing Mr Field's actions as "truly shocking" and said he welcomes the City of London Police's investigation.

But one caller told James O'Brien the Mayor had "undermined" the security of politicians.

- Tory MP Mark Field Suspended After Physically Removing Protester From Mansion House

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Daniel said: "In the situation of Mark Field, Sadiq Khan and the press are undermining the security of our politicians."

But when James asked how the Mayor had undermined the safety of politicians, the caller replied: "He's saying it's perfectly acceptable for people to intrude..."

James replied: "He hasn't said that, now you're actually lying. When did he say it was 'perfectly acceptable' for people to march into private functions and protest?"

Daniel said: "So it's not perfectly acceptable..."

But the call came to an abrupt end when Daniel hung up after being called out by James.

Sadiq Khan tweeted that he was "truly shocked" by the incident, adding that Mr Field should "consider his position."

"It is truly shocking to see this kind of behaviour from an MP," Mr Khan said.

"Violence against women is endemic in our society and this behaviour is unacceptable. He should consider his position.

"I welcome the fact the City of London Police looking into this incident."

Watch above.