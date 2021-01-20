Caller hangs up after failing to answer James O'Brien's question over Trump

20 January 2021, 11:00 | Updated: 20 January 2021, 11:09

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This is the agonising moment a caller hung up on James O'Brien rather than answer a question over Donald Trump telling the truth.

With just hours to go of the Donald Trump presidency, James O'Brien opened the phone lines to speak to listeners who wanted to defend the President.

The call started with Steven from Islington who said he was a "fan of Trump" who asserted there was a lot in the media which were lies about the President.

Steven and James went back and forth for a while over comments made by Trump, including the outgoing president's stance on Barak Obama not being born in America.

"There have been previous presidents that have actually white that have also been accused of not being born in America, is that racist?" Steven asked.

James said it was not, but asked the caller to clarify who he was talking about.

The caller did not have his ducks in a row, he told James he had "forgotten the names..."

James then spent some time pointing out to the caller things which had been said and welcoming him to rebuff them.

Which Steven did not seem to be able to do.

When James asked the caller what he likes about Trump the call went even further downhill."

"I think he spoke a lot of the truth on stuff," Steven said.

James shot back asking "yeah, what stuff?"

*Click* rather than answering the question the caller simply hung up.

"Steven's hung up..." James said.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien: How can people still claim lockdowns are unnecessary?
Sadiq Khan: Too many Londoners are hesitant about receiving a Covid vaccine

Sadiq Khan: Too many Londoners are hesitant about receiving a Covid vaccine
The protest is taking place in Central London

'Yes the bulk of the fishing industry voted for Brexit but it's the terms we have to work under now'
'I don't care about fish' this caller told James

'My business lost 72 customers in a week due to Brexit, I don't care about fish...'
Fisherman tells James O'Brien Brexit deal is "total lunacy" for UK fisheries

Fisherman tells James O'Brien Brexit deal is "total lunacy" for UK fisheries
James O'Brien takes on Brexiteer over 'dire' situation for UK fisheries

James O'Brien takes on Brexiteer over 'dire' situation for UK fisheries

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz calls for sensible conversation on statues debate

'All stakeholders in society' should be involved in statues debate, Maajid Nawaz insists

2 days ago

Political pressure delayed UK's Covid-19 response, top scientists hints

Political pressure delayed UK's Covid-19 response, top scientist suggests

3 days ago

Top virologist expresses concern over early Israel Covid vaccine results

Top virologist expresses concern over early Pfizer vaccine results in Israel

17 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson is going to face Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Common

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer go head-to-head at PMQs
A White House military aide carries the nuclear "football"

The President's nuclear football: The most powerful briefcase in the world
Doris Hobday pictured with her twin Lilian Cox

Doris Hobday: 96-year-old identical twin dies of Covid-19

Priti Patel is pushing for police officers to get the coronavirus vaccine as a priority

Priti Patel pushing for police officers to be coronavirus vaccine priority
Theresa May said the UK was well placed to play a decisive role in shaping a more cooperative world

Theresa May accuses Boris Johnson of 'abandoning global moral leadership'
Nick and Priti

Home Secretary: UK relationship with USA will be stronger under Biden
Follow LBC for all the latest updates on Joe Biden's inauguration

Inauguration day LIVE: Joe Biden to be sworn in as Donald Trump leaves White House
Nine Met Police officers have been fined

Nine Met Police officers fined for breaking Covid-19 rules

Lisa Nandy was speaking to LBC

Lisa Nandy: Biden cares about Britain 'we could be in strong position'
Professor Brookes was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Closing schools and universities was an 'overreaction' professor tells LBC