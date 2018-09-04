James O'Brien's Caller Has Mic Drop Moment About Jeremy Corbyn

This caller to James O'Brien made a brilliant point about Jeremy Corbyn and Israel - and then declared "I have nothing else to say".

Jeremy in Belsize Park explained the reason for the Labour leader's opposition to Israel - his background as a campaigner.

He told James O'Brien: "The problem with Corbyn is painfully simple - and the same probably goes for a lot of his supporters.

"He's a campaigner. And as a campaigner, he only really cares as an obsession about the underdog.

"In Israel itself, Jews aren't the underdogs. In his slightly-limited, unsophisticated take on history, in many echelons of business, Jews aren't the underdogs either.

"I think that's all it is."

Jeremy's comment made James O'Brien laugh. Picture: LBC

It left James saying: "Gosh. I like that," to which Jeremy replied, "I have nothing else to say."

That mic drop moment left James in hysterics. Watch it at the top of the page.