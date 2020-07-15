James O'Brien despairs at UK as caller in Portugal "can't imagine" life without masks

15 July 2020, 13:24 | Updated: 15 July 2020, 13:39

By Seán Hickey

This caller in Portugal told LBC that the UK is "weeks and months" behind Portugal in its coronavirus reaction.

James O'Brien was speaking to a caller living in the Algarve who was baffled at the UK's policy on face masks.

"You couldn't imagine trying to enter a supermarket or a place of business without either having a face mask" he began. "In our case we have an office where we provide face masks and hand sanitiser for people so if people forget their face mask we have to provide that for them and we do."

"You wouldn't think of not going somewhere without a face mask" the caller told him, which was where he couldn't believe the UK's policy on face masks to date.

James was wondering about people who have refused this far to wear masks in public, asking "is there genuinely a conspiracy theory out there that wearing a face mask would somehow harm you?"

The caller explained that his dentist and another friend of his have fallen victim to false information which shocked him. "You can even see there's spelling mistakes in it" he said.

The caller said the UK is weeks behind Portugal in its coronavirus response
The caller said the UK is weeks behind Portugal in its coronavirus response. Picture: PA

James couldn't make sense of people skeptical of face masks, adding that "even if it was not perfect they still have to file it under 'what harm is it going to do.'"

The caller couldn't believe how far behind the UK was in comparison to other European countries. "Here in Portugal we are weeks and months ahead of the UK in terms of our reaction" he said.

When James asked where did the skepticism for face masks come from, the caller told him that anti-vaxx people have been at the centre of the anti face mask saga.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Labour's Facebook boycott an attempt "to hit their bottom line" - Shadow Culture Secretary

Labour's Facebook boycott an attempt "to hit their bottom line" - Shadow Culture Secretary

2 days ago

Jack Charlton had a "heart of gold" says former teammate of World Cup winner

Jack Charlton had a "heart of gold" says former teammate of World Cup winner

4 days ago

UK's Huawei ban heavily influenced by American sanctions - Former Culture Secretary

UK's Huawei ban heavily influenced by American sanctions - Former Culture Secretary

21 hours ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien's reaction to Boris Johnson's underpants joke during PMQs

James O'Brien's reaction to Boris Johnson's "briefs" joke during PMQs

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson pledges independent inquiry into government's pandemic handling - but not yet

Utilita ignites interest in bid for council-owned Bristol Energy

Top chef Paul Ainsworth writes emotional post after 27 no-shows in one day