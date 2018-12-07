James' Caller Is Sick Of EU Rules But Can't Name One He Wants To Stop
7 December 2018, 14:03 | Updated: 7 December 2018, 14:27
James O'Brien asked this caller to name one EU rule he'd be glad to see the back of after Brexit... but he was unable to name a single one.
James challenged Brexit-backing Steve to name something policy-based or political that we will be able to do in 10 or 15 years' time which we cannot do now.
The caller appeared stumped, eventually responding: "To a certain extent, not a great deal different apart from, hopefully, we'll be just trading freely and fairly".
After being repeatedly pressed, Steve replied: "We can't answer [the question], because we don't know [what will happen when we leave the EU]".
The exchange continued before James gave Steve one final chance.
"It's really simple to just give me a rule which you're looking forward to getting rid of," the LBC presenter said.
It's not the first time James has managed to stump a caller "fed up with EU laws".
