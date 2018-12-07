James' Caller Is Sick Of EU Rules But Can't Name One He Wants To Stop

James O'Brien asked this caller to name one EU rule he'd be glad to see the back of after Brexit... but he was unable to name a single one.

James challenged Brexit-backing Steve to name something policy-based or political that we will be able to do in 10 or 15 years' time which we cannot do now.

The caller appeared stumped, eventually responding: "To a certain extent, not a great deal different apart from, hopefully, we'll be just trading freely and fairly".

After being repeatedly pressed, Steve replied: "We can't answer [the question], because we don't know [what will happen when we leave the EU]".

The exchange continued before James gave Steve one final chance.

"It's really simple to just give me a rule which you're looking forward to getting rid of," the LBC presenter said.

It's not the first time James has managed to stump a caller "fed up with EU laws".

