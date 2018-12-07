James' Caller Is Sick Of EU Rules But Can't Name One He Wants To Stop

7 December 2018, 14:03 | Updated: 7 December 2018, 14:27

James O'Brien asked this caller to name one EU rule he'd be glad to see the back of after Brexit... but he was unable to name a single one.

James challenged Brexit-backing Steve to name something policy-based or political that we will be able to do in 10 or 15 years' time which we cannot do now.

The caller appeared stumped, eventually responding: "To a certain extent, not a great deal different apart from, hopefully, we'll be just trading freely and fairly".

After being repeatedly pressed, Steve replied: "We can't answer [the question], because we don't know [what will happen when we leave the EU]".

The exchange continued before James gave Steve one final chance.

"It's really simple to just give me a rule which you're looking forward to getting rid of," the LBC presenter said.

It's not the first time James has managed to stump a caller "fed up with EU laws".

Watch another memorable occasion here.

