Caller James admits to dangerous e-scooter driving whilst backing better safety regulations

Caller James admits to dangerous e-scooter driving whilst backing better safety regulations

By LBC

'Was she on the road or the pavement?' ’She might have been on the pavement.'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Caller James thinks ‘older people’ are too aggressive towards young people on e-scooters. James O’Brien thinks, in this case, it might be justified.