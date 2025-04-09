Caller John: 'The best way to understand Trump tariffs is Red Dwarf'

By Madeleine Wilson

James O'Brien speaks to caller John who explains 'the best way to understand Trump tariffs is Red Dwarf'.

James O'Brien speaks to caller John, who describes Donald Trump’s political approach using a scene from Red Dwarf as a comparison.

Caller John believes this reflects how people try to interpret Trump — overthinking actions that may, in fact, be simple and direct.

This comes as President Trump has refused to 'pause' tariffs despite plummeting markets around the world, instead announcing increased tariffs of 104 per cent on Chinese goods late on Tuesday.

John goes on to suggest that Donald Trump’s style of leadership involves a lack of empathy, particularly towards those affected by financial and political uncertainty.

Quoting a scene from the TV show to James O’Brien, caller John warns against overanalysing Trump’s behaviour: 'He’ll be onto something else in two weeks'.

Markets around the world jittered ahead of the Wednesday morning bell, with the Chinese yuan hovering just above its lowest level since 2007, as Beijing’s currency continued to depreciate.