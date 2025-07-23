Caller Laurie's ‘fascinating’ breakdown of the riots impresses James O’Brien

23 July 2025, 11:47

LBC caller’s ‘fascinating’ breakdown of the riots impresses James O’Brien





"By God, James, this caller is amazing."





James O'Brien's listeners praise caller Laurie, who discusses the 'age-old' problem in which 'fear of violence against women and children' is used to 'excuse the demonisation of outside groups'.

It comes after a series of demonstrations outside the Bell Hotel in Epping since asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident earlier this month in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Some protesters held signs saying “deport foreign criminals”, "stop the boats" and “defend our girls,” but others turned violent amid footage showing damaged police vans and clashes with officers.

Four men have been charged with violent disorder.

