James O'Brien schools caller who says Meghan "dominates" Harry

9 January 2020, 11:48 | Updated: 9 January 2020, 11:53

When this caller criticised the Duchess of Sussex for "dominating" Prince Harry. But he completely fell apart when James asked him for just one piece of evidence.

After Harry and Meghan announced that they would be stepping down as senior Royals, Steve called from Bedford, saying he has experience of working for a Royal family abroad.

He had some very strong words for the Duchess, insisting: "It's like your best friend marrying someone who is totally dominated here."

James then asked where he gets the idea that she dominates him, he initially said it had been obvious from the start, before later claiming it is clear from yesterday's statement.

But when James asked for an example of Meghan dominiating Harry, Steve couldn't give one.

James O'Brien enjoyed his conversation with Steve about the Sussexes
James O'Brien enjoyed his conversation with Steve about the Sussexes. Picture: PA / LBC

He kept pushing the caller and Steve ended up saying that Harry's personality has completely changed.

So James asked for an example of that - and didn't get one for that either.

