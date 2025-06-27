Caller Michael's bizarre Keir Starmer comparison

27 June 2025, 13:13 | Updated: 27 June 2025, 14:29

Caller Michael's bizarre Keir Starmer comparison

LBC

By LBC

"Everyone pull up a chair, this is going to be good."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James O'Brien's callers share their views on Keir Starmer after the PM announced a major climbdown over proposed welfare reforms, as the government attempts to prevent a rebellion.

0:00 - Caller Robin accuses Keir Starmer of ‘flip-flopping' while in opposition, but James is unconvinced.

04:23 - Caller Coral sees 'humanity and compromise' in the PM's 'U-turn'.

07:31 - Caller Michael’s bizarre analogy involves comparing Keir Starmer to a character from Friends.

09:49 - Caller John has something positive to say about Donald Trump...

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien meet-cute

Emilia explains why fewer young people are using dating apps to James O’Brien

US Caller thinks the best way to deal with Donald Trump is 'to ignore him'

US Caller thinks the best way to deal with Donald Trump is 'to ignore him'

‘We’re being underestimated’: Iranian caller rings James O’Brien

‘We’re being underestimated’: Iranian caller rings James O’Brien

Caller Joe - Iran

The prospect of retaliatory Iranian-sponsored terror attacks

James O'Brien's callers

‘Oh shut up’: James O’Brien responds to LBC callers’ Donald Trump theories

James O'Brien caller

Israel-Iran and Donald Trump: LBC caller impresses James O'Brien with her take

'It breaks my heart that people support this attack'

Gezelle calls American and Israeli ‘help’ in Iran ‘an illusion’

Caller Vanessa shares her story of abuse at the hands of her neighbour

Caller Vanessa shares her story of abuse at the hands of her neighbour

'No one protected me:' Grooming gangs survivor responds to inquiry announcement

'No one protected me:' Grooming gangs survivor responds to inquiry announcement

Caller Sina

James O’Brien is unconvinced by caller Sina’s justification for Israel’s strikes on Iran

Caller Harry

Pilot Harry gives his reaction to Gatwick-bound plane crash

LBC caller tells James O’Brien how she ended up homeless as a result of the 'disastrous' mini-budget in 2022.

Liz Truss' 'disastrous' mini budget left this LBC caller homeless

LBC callers react

How successful was Greta Thunberg’s aid mission?: LBC callers react

Caller Hanisa

Hanisa explains to James O’Brien that it’s her choice alone to wear the Burqa

Caller Lisa from California responds to Donald Trump summoning the National Guard to LA over the protests.

Californian caller responds to Trump sending the National Guard to LA

James O'Brien Batman Caller

Caller Luke’s nickname for Robert Jenrick amuses James O’Brien

Furious 80-year-old caller takes over the James O'Brien show

Furious 80-year-old caller takes over the James O'Brien show

Mental health nurse calls James O’Brien to discuss drug decriminalisation

Mental health nurse calls James O’Brien to discuss drug decriminalisation

Caller James admits to dangerous e-scooter driving whilst backing better safety regulations

Caller James admits to dangerous e-scooter driving whilst backing better safety regulations

James O'Brien caller on water

Caller explains how ‘corporate finance’ has been ‘catastrophic’ for water companies

LBC caller John believes police were 'right' to release Liverpool suspect's ethnicity

LBC caller John believes police were 'right' to release Liverpool suspect's ethnicity

'Mate, I love you'

James' conversation with Barry, who had a chemical castration, takes an unexpectedly wholesome turn

James vs LBC caller: Immigration debate ends more amicably than it starts

James O'Brien vs LBC caller: Immigration debate ends more amicably than it starts

'Necessary and important': British-Israeli caller phones James O'Brien

'Necessary and important': British-Israeli caller phones James O'Brien

James O'Brien's callers praise EU deal

James O'Brien's callers praise EU deal

Brexiteer calls James O’Brien ‘to see how many times he’d be interrupted’

Brexiteer calls James O’Brien ‘to see how many times he’d be interrupted’

LBC caller warns that graduates risk becoming 'economic slaves'

LBC caller warns that graduates risk becoming 'economic slaves'

Fishing Industry Consultant debunks 'complete lies' about water pollution

Fishing industry consultant tells James O'Brien we were 'lied to' about water pollution

James O'Brien callers feel 'targeted' by Labour's immigration rhetoric

James O'Brien's callers feel 'targeted' by Labour's immigration rhetoric

James O'Brien is joined by Sadiq Khan to take your calls

Speak to Sadiq: Mayor of London joins James O'Brien to take your calls

LBC caller blames migration for NHS waiting times

LBC caller blames migration for NHS waiting times

Trade deals, conclave and Reform UK: LBC’s best callers of the week

Trade deals, conclave and Reform UK: LBC’s best callers of the week

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'
James O'Brien

'You see the problem?': James O'Brien highlights Tory Party contractions over involvement with police
'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results

'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results
James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien mocks Rishi Sunak being corrected during PMQ's

James O’Brien amused by Rishi Sunak's response to Labour's Stephen Timms correction at PMQs
James OB GoT

'A bit Game of Thrones': James O'Brien 'baffled' by the King's Coronation

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Hotelier is 'leaving the UK because of Labour'

Hotelier is 'leaving the UK because of Labour'

20 days ago

Natasha calls Shelagh Fogarty

Natasha ‘won’t vote Labour again’ over tax on private school fees

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The grandfather of incoming MI6 chief Blaise Metreweli was a leading Nazi spy, reports have said. Picture: Alamy

Incoming MI6 chief related to Nazi spy with nickname ‘The Butcher’

Hollie Hardy spoke to LBC

'Is this how the young generation talk?' Woman harassed in garden by primary school children as she sunbathed
Jack Draper has a 2-4 record against Carlos Alcaraz

Draper handed tough Wimbledon draw while Raducanu gets fellow Brit

Keir Starmer represented a group of protesters in a ECHR case in the 1990s. Back row Andrea Needham in pink

‘We are all Palestine Action’: Starmer represented me at the ECHR… Now he’d see me as a terrorist
Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has left Leicester following the club’s relegation from the Premier League

Ruud Van Nistelrooy finally leaves Leicester City two months after Premier League relegation
x

'Spectacular' beach crowned Britain's best - but which 'dying' seaside spot rated worst?

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Laila Rouass have tied the knot. Picture: Instagram/lailarouass

Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan weds Footballers' Wives star Laila Rouass mere months after split
x

UK bracing for biggest flying ant day in years, say experts

Rooting out AI child sexual abuse content must start in schools.

Rooting out AI child sexual abuse materials must start in schools

Nick Ferrari callers debate

Nick Ferrari callers go head-to-head over pro-Palestine protests