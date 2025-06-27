Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Caller Michael's bizarre Keir Starmer comparison
27 June 2025, 13:13 | Updated: 27 June 2025, 14:29
Caller Michael's bizarre Keir Starmer comparison
"Everyone pull up a chair, this is going to be good."
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
James O'Brien's callers share their views on Keir Starmer after the PM announced a major climbdown over proposed welfare reforms, as the government attempts to prevent a rebellion.
0:00 - Caller Robin accuses Keir Starmer of ‘flip-flopping' while in opposition, but James is unconvinced.
04:23 - Caller Coral sees 'humanity and compromise' in the PM's 'U-turn'.
07:31 - Caller Michael’s bizarre analogy involves comparing Keir Starmer to a character from Friends.
09:49 - Caller John has something positive to say about Donald Trump...