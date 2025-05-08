Caller Phil ruthlessly describes a Labour Party that 'doesn't appeal to anyone'

8 May 2025, 11:43

Caller Phil ruthlessly describes a Labour Party that 'doesn't appeal to anyone'

LBC

By LBC

'They've alienated every single subsection of society'

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to James O'Brien, Phil talks about how, following the Tories' footsteps, Labour is 'alienating every single subsection of society' and should simply 'stand for who they are' in a 'meaningful way'.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Caller Peter shares why 'we must remember VE Day'

Caller Peter shares why 'we must remember VE Day'

James O'Brien asks: ‘how does Nigel Farage get away with it?’

James O'Brien asks: ‘how does Nigel Farage get away with it?’

James O’Brien is ‘fascinated’ by caller Will’s story on finding faith

James O’Brien is ‘fascinated’ by caller Will’s story on finding faith

LBC caller impresses James O'Brien and listeners with her analysis of the 'new world order'

LBC caller impresses James O'Brien with her analysis of the 'new world order'

Should the UK take a Canadian approach to dealing with Trump?

LBC callers: Should the UK take a Canadian approach to dealing with Trump?

20,000 Brits die each year because of ultra-processed food

LBC callers give their reaction to findings that 20,000 Brits die each year because of ultra-processed food

LBC caller in Lviv explains how Ukrainians feel betrayed by America

LBC caller in Lviv explains how Ukrainians feel 'betrayed' by America

LBC caller impresses James O'Brien with her take on the state of the West

LBC caller impresses James O'Brien with her take on the state of the West

James O'Brien

Caller John: 'The best way to understand Trump tariffs is Red Dwarf'

James O'Brien

James O'Brien challenges caller to provide evidence of Israeli accountability

James O'Brien

LBC callers share landlord horror stories

Man whose parents were murdered by Hamas on October 7 says: We are on precipice of global war— Peace is possible.

Man whose parents were murdered by Hamas on October 7 says: We are on precipice of global war— Peace is possible

Full Disclosure live on stage with James O'Brien and Carol Vorderman: Buy your tickets here

Full Disclosure live on stage with James O'Brien and Carol Vorderman: Buy your tickets here

Exclusive
The Conservative Party Conference this year is more notable for who's not there than who is, both journalistically and possibly politically, says James O'Brien

After 14 years in power, Tories can't dodge responsibility for their mess, says James O'Brien

An LBC caller shared the shocking moment she discovered child sex abuse images on her ex-husband's computer

LBC caller shares harrowing moment she discovered child sex abuse images on ex-husband’s computer

Exclusive
'Messing with kids minds in a big way': Tony Blair calls for social media regulation as he admits 'we can't go on like this'

'Messing with kids' minds': Tony Blair calls for greater social media regulation, admitting: 'we can't go on like this'

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Sacked borders watchdog David Neal said the Home Office is 'dysfunctional' and needs reform.

'It goes to the very top': Sacked border watchdog slams Home Office and calls for reform after Cleverly row

Exclusive
Shahd Waleed is trying to leave Rafah with her parents and enter Egypt

'They want us to experience pain': Young woman trapped in Rafah with her parents tells of terror as Israel invasion looms
Sir Keir Starmer has defended comments he made about Margaret Thatcher earlier this month.

Starmer defends Thatcher comments as he says he ‘completely disagrees’ with former prime minister’s politics

A caller to James O’Brien’s programme has shared footage of the extraordinary destruction done to his newly purchased property just outside of Durham.

Property investor's shock at 'unexplainable level of damage' he discovered after buying new home

Exclusive
James Cleverly replaced Suella Braverman as home secretary on Monday

'I've spent more time with James Cleverly this week than with Suella Braverman in the last year', Sadiq Khan tells LBC

James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'

James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet

'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien

James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'
James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

James and ex-air force caller

Ex-RAF caller tells James O’Brien of horror discovery during service in Iraq

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Does Nigel Farage have an 'answer for everything'? Matt Frei and LBC caller debate

Does Nigel Farage have an 'answer for everything'? Matt Frei and LBC caller debate

4 days ago

LBC Caller: 'At least we know where we stand with Reform'

LBC Caller: 'At least we know where we stand with Reform'

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wetherspoons has confirmed 15 new locations for 2025/26

Where are the new Wetherspoons opening in the UK? Pub chain confirms 15 new locations

Paul Mescal, from left, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, and Harris Dickinson, cast members of the upcoming films about The Beatles

Starstruck Barry Keoghan recalls meeting Ringo Starr ahead of upcoming Beatles biopic

President Trump is likely to be in the UK for an unprecedented second royal visit

What could be in the US - UK trade deal?

Rio Ferdinand to miss punditry duty after being hospitalised

Rio Ferdinand to miss Man Utd tie after posting picture from hospital bed

Smokey Robinson has described rape allegations against him as 'vile'

Smokey Robinson's lawyer says rape allegations against him 'vile and false'

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Man arrested on stalking charges after crashing car into gates of Jennifer Aniston's home

The Hayes fire is affecting Heathrow

Mystery surrounding Heathrow fire that triggered airport power outage as investigation says cause of blaze unknown
Governor Elmano and Mayor Evandro Leitao during an event held at Arena Castelao marks the announcement of Fortaleza as one of the hosts of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

FIFA confirms host cities for 2027 Women’s World Cup

.

I will never cosy up to Nigel Farage and his toxic rhetoric, writes John Swinney

'In the Middle East, you're a laughing stock"

Caller Stewart says UK migration policy is "stirring up trouble"