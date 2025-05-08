Caller Phil ruthlessly describes a Labour Party that 'doesn't appeal to anyone'

By LBC

'They've alienated every single subsection of society'

Speaking to James O'Brien, Phil talks about how, following the Tories' footsteps, Labour is 'alienating every single subsection of society' and should simply 'stand for who they are' in a 'meaningful way'.