Caller From Portugal Tells James O'Brien He Wants Brexit To Stop Freedom Of Movement

This is the remarkable moment a British caller who lives in Portugal told James O'Brien that he voted for Brexit because there is too much freedom of movement.

Mike called from Alcoutim in Portugal to insist that he voted to Leave and still backs his decision.

At first, he blamed the waste of money by constantly going between Brussels and Strasbourg.

Then when James asked for another reason, he said: "The continuous movement of people.

"Our infrastructure in England at the moment is under huge pressure to try to support what is there at the moment."

James pointed out that was a result of nine years of austerity and cuts, but Mike insisted austerity had to happen.

James O'Brien had a remarkable call with this listener from Portugal. Picture: PA / LBC

The presenter then summed up his call: "Mike in Portugal voted to leave the European Union because there is too much freedom of movement. Is that how we're going to remember this call.

"You know how that looks right?"

Watch the classic Brexit call at the top of the page.