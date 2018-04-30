"You Prune!": James O'Brien's Caller Proves Himself Wrong On Supermarket Merger

30 April 2018, 13:37

James O'Brien shut down this caller who doesn't think supermarkets play a role in childhood obesity.

A merger between Sainsbury's and Asda would give the supermarket brands a third of the grocery market, and James O'Brien questioned the control they would exercise over how much fat, sugar and salt was in food.

But this caller said it is people who make the food and the brands who decide the ingredients.

"It's not though, is it?" James said. "It's the supermarket's decision what they sell."

