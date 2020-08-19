James O'Brien shuts down caller who is refusing to quarantine after holidays

By Adrian Sherling

This caller has four holidays planned and she will not be quarantining after any of them and James O'Brien told her that position was "stupid" and "profoundly dangerous".

Croatia and Greece are the latest countries reported to be on the verge of being removed from the "travel corridor" list, meaning anyone returning from holidays there would have to quarantine for two weeks.

That would hit hundreds of thousands of Brits currently there, leaving them unable to go back to work and school.

James was asking people for their stories of quarantining - how many are taking it very seriously.

But he wasn't expecting a call from Jennifer. She's got four holidays booked, including a cruise around Spain. And she insisted she would not quarantine because the risk of Covid has been exaggerated.

James told her: "This isn't funny any more. This is really irresponsible, please take more care of yourself and your husband.

"Even if you don't care about anybody else, other people care about you.

James O'Brien told a caller to re-think her plan to refuse to quarantine. Picture: PA / LBC

"The rules are there for a reason. The quarantine is there for a reason.

"You're retired, you don't even need to go to work. It would be easy to quarantine.

"This isn't funny, this isn't another radio phone-in topic where someone comes on a bit contrary and we all have a bit of a laugh and a bit of a ding-dong.

"It's just really stupid. And profoundly dangerous. Please, please have a little think."

Watch the moment at the top of the page.