Caller Rings Up To Complain About The Sadiq Khan Balloon, Ends Up Going Way Off Topic

31 August 2018, 11:43 | Updated: 31 August 2018, 11:46

Mike called James O'Brien to discuss the Sadiq Khan balloon but ended up arguing about Donald Trump, Brexit and the UK's immigration levels.

Mike initially started the call by defending President Trump's questioning of Barack Obama's birthplace and citizenship - even though he rang LBC to talk about the Sadiq Khan balloon.

When James pressed him further, Mike tried to change the subject: "What I'm outraged by is the lack of respect for the people of this country for what's going on with Brexit.

"Do you accept the latest stats on migration [which] suggest that up to 85 per cent of births in this country are due to immigrants and the children of immigrants in the last 15 years?"

James lamented: "We're talking about balloons" before adding "you mean Nigel Farage's daughters [their mother is German,] and Boris Johnson - he was born in America. What's your point Mike?"

Mike replied: "I'm talking about the figure and people like you are trying to tell the country that it [immigration] is not having a negative impact on this country."

The LBC presenter continued: "It's clearly had a negative impact on you Mike - you rang up to talk about balloons and now you've ended up maligning the children of an LBC presenter."

Listen to the full call above.

