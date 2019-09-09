James O'Brien's Caller Ends Up Saying He Voted For Brexit So Parliament Has Less Power

This caller to James O'Brien started off by insisting that Boris Johnson has a plan and knows what he's doing and ended saying that he voted for Brexit so that Parliament can have less power.

Parliament will be prorogued tonight with Boris Johnson expected to lose his bid to force a General Election for a second time.

James O'Brien was asking if anyone knew what the Prime Minister's plan was.

And then Brendan called in from Hartlepool.

It was a call that started off bad-tempered and only escalated from there.

James asked him why things were going so wrong and Brendan responded: "Parliament has really put their oar in it."

James the asked: "The question was why is it all going so wrong. Your answer was parliament has put their oar in.

"So when you voted to leave the European Union, you were voting for the European Union to have less power than it does. Did you realise that at the time?

"Because if you didn't vote for that, then absolutely nothing you've said makes sense."