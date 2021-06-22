Caller says he's 'a walking contradiction' to government's 'white privilege' report

By Tim Dodd

This caller told James O'Brien that his white privilege became clear when he left school with no GCSEs yet eventually secured a job at a top law firm in London.

The conversation comes as MPs have said phrases such as "white privilege" may have contributed towards a "systemic neglect" of white working-class pupils who need support.

Dominic in Surrey Quays began by telling James: "I am a walking contradiction to this report from the government, because I grew up in Hackney, white working-class, inner city, and I was doing quite well at school at that point.

"And then for reasons in the family, when I was halfway through secondary school I moved to a rural town in Yorkshire to live with my grandparents, and that was the point that I fell off.

"It wasn't a case of when I was in an inner city school mixing with people of different backgrounds, it was the point when I went to rural Britain that my education fell of a cliff and I was completely forgotten about."

James replied: "This lays blame at Tony Blair's door, they shifted the emphasis into big cities, because I think the school's were doing particularly badly there, and they actually turned the problem upside down."

Dominic said: "I am the epitome of white privilege because I did terrible at school, I left with no GCSEs, I completely underperformed... but I was able to turn my life around, and now I work for a top law firm in the city, I'm studying my Masters, I'm doing so many things that I don't think would've been available to me if I didn't have certain privileges."

"If I was being stopped and searched everyday, I then would've had a criminal record that wouldn't have allowed me to work at a law firm for example.

"I wouldn't have passed the checks."