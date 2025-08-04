Caller Sharon says she worries about Bonnie Blue's future

Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
4 August 2025, 14:56
Caller Sharon says she worries about Bonnie Blue in the years to come
James O'Brien speaks with Sharon in Rye about the implications of Bonnie Blue's documentary in years to come and the troubling influence of figures like Andrew Tate.
Sharon shares her unease about the documentary’s impact on Bonnie Blue and the message it sends about online success. James questions whether this is simply another moral panic.