Caller Sharon says she worries about Bonnie Blue's future

Caller Sharon says she worries about Bonnie Blue in the years to come

By LBC Staff

James O'Brien speaks with Sharon in Rye about the implications of Bonnie Blue's documentary in years to come and the troubling influence of figures like Andrew Tate.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sharon shares her unease about the documentary’s impact on Bonnie Blue and the message it sends about online success. James questions whether this is simply another moral panic.