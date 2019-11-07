James O'Brien's caller stumbles trying to defend Jeremy Corbyn over anti-Semitism allegations

This is the moment a caller to James O'Brien tried to defend Jeremy Corbyn over allegations of anti-Semitism... and ended up making things worse.

Dave called in from Leigh, saying he felt that the announcements by Tom Watson and Ian Austin feel orchestrated based on their connections to Labour Friends of Israel.

James suggested that it's more likely to be a connection to the politics of Gordon Brown - and that by bringing up the Middle East situation doesn't do his side any favours.

James told him: "You don't help the cause when you do this.

"We're talking about Jeremy Corbyn. You're denying anti-Semitism."

Dave insisted he's not denying it, but simply saying he doesn't believe Mr Corbyn is anti-Semitic, adding: "He's got a view about a conflict that's going on in the world..."

James then asked why he liked a clearly anti-Semitic picture on Facebook, which Dave said was probably just a mistake.

Things then got worse and worse as Dave tied himself in knots as he tried to

It ended with James telling him: "There's nothing I can say that's going to get through your skull. I can tell that now."

