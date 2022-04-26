'It's been horrendous': Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

26 April 2022, 15:01 | Updated: 26 April 2022, 15:17

By James Bickerton

A caller has told James O'Brien Brexit forced his family to leave France, cost his business 35% of its sales and led him to fall out with his family.

Dean, from Wisbech in Cambridgeshire, said he lived in a "beautiful" house in France along with his Hungarian girlfriend and their daughter. 

However he had to leave when Britain departed the EU in 2020, as they didn't meet the French 'minimum income requirement' for residency. 

Britain formally left the EU in January 2020, after which UK citizens lost the right to live and work in any other EU member state. 

Dean explained: "Some people were actually getting deported. 

"I wouldn't have been eligible for the minimum income requirement, we weren't earning a lot of money.

READ MORE: James O'Brien says 'even French fascists' think leaving EU is 'stupid' after Brexit

"We had to sell our house in a hurry. 

"I had to get my girlfriend in [to the UK] before the dates closed so she could apply for settled status." 

Dean said Brexit damaged his import business, with EU sales going from 35% of the total to "nothing" as suppliers couldn't get rules of origins certificates. 

He added: "It's just been horrendous. I've fallen out with my family.

"I haven't really spoken to my brother for two or three years. He's full-on Nigel Farage."

