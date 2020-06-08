Caller tells James O'Brien heartwarming news of discovering long lost family
8 June 2020, 15:19 | Updated: 8 June 2020, 15:27
This caller who phoned in to speak to James O'Brien about lockdown measures revealed an uplifting discovery he'd made about long lost family. A truly heartwarming conversation.
This caller Andrew from New Zealand told James O'Brien he wanted to come to the UK, despite two week quarantine rules, because he recently discovered he has a half-sister and a niece with children.
Andrew told James that his brother died at 22 years old and his father and mother have both passed away; suddenly his uncle's DNA test, which was taken five years ago, returned with a link to his niece in the UK.
"I found out by email," Andrew said, "I was just getting used to the idea of being alone and taking a bit of a pride in it when the universe said you think you know what's going on!"
James quoted a Yiddish proverb: "Man plans and God laughs."
Andrew's half-sister is in her mid sixties, so slightly older than Andrew, but he's found out from his niece that he has a great-niece and a great-nephew.
"I was just coming to terms with the fact I'd never have nieces or nephews unless I married into it, but here we are!" he exclaimed.
James referenced Blue Peter: "Here's a family we made earlier!"
Watch the heartwarming video above.