Caller tells James O'Brien heartwarming news of discovering long lost family

By Fiona Jones

This caller who phoned in to speak to James O'Brien about lockdown measures revealed an uplifting discovery he'd made about long lost family. A truly heartwarming conversation.

This caller Andrew from New Zealand told James O'Brien he wanted to come to the UK, despite two week quarantine rules, because he recently discovered he has a half-sister and a niece with children.

Andrew told James that his brother died at 22 years old and his father and mother have both passed away; suddenly his uncle's DNA test, which was taken five years ago, returned with a link to his niece in the UK.

"I found out by email," Andrew said, "I was just getting used to the idea of being alone and taking a bit of a pride in it when the universe said you think you know what's going on!"

James quoted a Yiddish proverb: "Man plans and God laughs."

Andrew's half-sister is in her mid sixties, so slightly older than Andrew, but he's found out from his niece that he has a great-niece and a great-nephew.

"I was just coming to terms with the fact I'd never have nieces or nephews unless I married into it, but here we are!" he exclaimed.

James referenced Blue Peter: "Here's a family we made earlier!"

Watch the heartwarming video above.