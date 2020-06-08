Caller tells James O'Brien heartwarming news of discovering long lost family

8 June 2020, 15:19 | Updated: 8 June 2020, 15:27

By Fiona Jones

This caller who phoned in to speak to James O'Brien about lockdown measures revealed an uplifting discovery he'd made about long lost family. A truly heartwarming conversation.

This caller Andrew from New Zealand told James O'Brien he wanted to come to the UK, despite two week quarantine rules, because he recently discovered he has a half-sister and a niece with children.

Andrew told James that his brother died at 22 years old and his father and mother have both passed away; suddenly his uncle's DNA test, which was taken five years ago, returned with a link to his niece in the UK.

"I found out by email," Andrew said, "I was just getting used to the idea of being alone and taking a bit of a pride in it when the universe said you think you know what's going on!"

James quoted a Yiddish proverb: "Man plans and God laughs."

Andrew's half-sister is in her mid sixties, so slightly older than Andrew, but he's found out from his niece that he has a great-niece and a great-nephew.

"I was just coming to terms with the fact I'd never have nieces or nephews unless I married into it, but here we are!" he exclaimed.

James referenced Blue Peter: "Here's a family we made earlier!"

Watch the heartwarming video above.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

"This is not just about the killing of one man" Maajid Nawaz calls out UK systematic racism

"This is not just about the killing of one man" Maajid Nawaz calls out UK systematic racism

1 day ago

John Amaechi gives powerful account of how individuals can fight racism

John Amaechi gives powerful account of how individuals can fight racism

2 days ago

Sadiq Khan: Recognising slavers should end, replace them with "icons to be proud of"

Sadiq Khan calls for all recognition of slavers to end in the UK

1 hour ago

LBC Latest

Police "have better things to do" than check up on people obeying 14 day quarantine

Police "have better things to do" than check up on people obeying 14 day quarantine
Matt Hancock is leading the government's daily coronavirus press briefing

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Restrictions on foreign takeovers risk post-Brexit China backlash
Passionate call highlights importance of anti-racism movement: "For us, this is life and death"

Passionate caller marks anti-racism protests as "moment for change"