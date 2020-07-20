James O'Brien takes on caller who doesn't want to wear a facemask in shops

By Adrian Sherling

This caller said she doesn't want to wear a facemask when shopping because it is "sweaty and uncomfortable", but James O'Brien told her it's worth it to literally help keep people alive.

Facemasks will become mandatory to wear in England from Friday, but hundreds of people protested in Hyde Park this weekend to complain about the new law.

Lauren called in from Liverpool insisting she had no problem with the principle of facemasks, but she does not want to wear one when going around a department store.

And she clashed with James, who insisted that it's a small price to pay for saving someone's life.

James O'Brien heard from a caller who insisted facemasks were "sweaty and uncomfortable". Picture: LBC

