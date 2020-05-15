James O'Brien takes on caller who says we have to trust the government

By Adrian Sherling

This caller told James O'Brien we have to trust the government's handling of coronavirus - but ended up saying that if you voted for Boris Johnson, you knew he'd do something like go on holiday at the start of a pandemic.

Adrienne told James that teachers should go back to work regardless of their safety, in the same way that nurses did despite the lack of safety equipment.

James pointed out: "What you're saying is that two wrongs make a right in this case?" and Adrienne agreed.

He then continued: "Well then you need to explain to the teachers listening why they should trust their safety and the safety of all our children to the same politicians that presided over the carnage in the care homes.

"Why should they trust these politicians? Boris Johnson misled the House on Wednesday about the situation in care homes and now you're saying people should believe him when he tells them they'll be ok?"

James O'Brien had an entertaining clash with caller who wanted teachers to trust the government. Picture: LBC / PA

James asked her what she would say to those teachers and she responded: "Who did they vote for? If they voted for someone, they must have done their background to know what they're about."

He then asked: "So if you voted for Boris Johnson, you must have known he'd go on holiday at the outbreak of a pandemic."

Adrienne's response: "Yes."

