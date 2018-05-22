The Caller Who Won't Support Corbyn Because He’s Not Left-Wing Enough

22 May 2018, 13:50

This caller told James O’Brien he stopped supporting Jeremy Corbyn because he didn’t think the Labour leader was left-wing enough.

Marco from Cambridge took issue with Mr Corbyn over immigration and workers’ rights.

He was speaking after James highlighted an article in The Times which argued why the Labour leader should back staying in the single market.

Rachel Sylvester wrote that supporting such option would “boost” his chances of winning the next election.

Marco agreed, but there were other measures he wanted the Labour leader to take before his support was won back.

James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn
Picture: LBC/PA

“I stopped supporting Jeremy Corbyn mainly because I lost faith in his ability to be left-leaning and to be a liberal and progressive,” Marco said.

James asked: “Hang on a minute, you don’t think Jeremy Corbyn is left-wing enough?”

Marco replied: “Yes, that’s correct.”

So what would the Leader of the Opposition have to do to become more left-wing in Marco’s eyes?

“Definitely much more pro-immigrant, not that he has necessarily been anti-immigrant” he said.

“A lot of people have doubts in terms of where he stands with working people, so I think a lot more defence of working rights.”

Watch above.

