James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities

18 October 2021, 13:02

By Seán Hickey

LBC listeners phoned in to commend their constituency representatives for the 'quiet work' they do for the public.

In the wake of the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess, James O'Brien reflected on the overwhelming praise the Tory MP received over the weekend from constituents and colleagues alike.

He decided to dedicate an hour of his show to give listeners the opportunity to thank their MPs for the work they do behind the scenes, often going unnoticed by the public at large.

Read more: Sir David Amess: Suspect's father 'is ex-adviser to Somali prime minister'

Andrew phoned in first, and moved James and listeners alike with his story.

The caller explained that his daughter passed away during the pandemic which left him with a sense of aimlessness. For some reason, he explained that he sought out his MP for advice.

Read more: Man arrested over death threat to MP Chris Bryant one day after David Amess killing

Read more: Raab: Giving Southend city status would be 'fitting tribute' to slain MP Sir David Amess

He explained that despite having a complete political divergence from his local MP Mike Penning, he found himself bonding with the human being, initially over a shared love for Tottenham Hotspur.

The caller then explained that the MP's assistant's family owned the local Indian takeaway and a few days after he opened up to Mr Penning, the assistant arrived at his door with "enough Indian takeaway to last us for three days straight."

"This guy by himself changed the way I look at politicians." Andrew said, joking that he "really wanted to dislike" the MP because of his politics but admitted that he'd "go through a wall for him."

Pat told James O'Brien she was "very appreciative" of the work that James Brokenshire did for her family. She explained that the Home Office initially refused her two brothers entry into the country from Jamaica for her mother's funeral.

Read more: Camilla Tominey: 'The time has come for MPs to have taxpayer-funded bodyguards'

The caller told James O'Brien she contacted the late Conservative MP to ask for help and he almost immediately sorted the issue, with her two brothers arriving just in time for the funeral.

The caller went on to note that Mr Brokenshire helped out a second time with a similar issue, helping to get another relative to the UK from Jamaica.

Tim told James O'Brien that during the lockdown, he filled out some benefits forms incorrectly which left him on the brink of being plunged into poverty.

Read more: Maajid Nawaz: Vetting voters for MP meetings 'further alienates' Brits

The caller explained that once he contacted his MP Wes Streeting, the situation was quickly resolved and things went back to normal.

Mickey shared her experience of being diagnosed with ADHD but being offered little help to deal with it, leaving her with sleepless nights.

She decided to contact Emily Thornberry MP to explain the issue in the hope of being looked after. The caller explained her surprise at the level of personalisation in the response from her MP.

Mickey then told James O'Brien that she later was contacted for an appointment to address her ADHD, which she put down to her contacting Emily Thornberry.

She concluded by telling LBC that her experience empowered her to such an extent that she now works with ADHD sufferers.

A disabled caller told James O'Brien that she had faced ableist discrimination outside a supermarket, receiving abuse from a traffic warden and a parking fine.

She contacted her MP, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who she said quickly resolved the issue.

Michael Gove's constituent also phoned in to commend the work of the Levelling Up Secretary in her locality, despite admitting a vehement opposition to his politics.

Emma explained to James that her daughter is an assistant to Labour MP Stella Creasy and praised the "hard-working" attitude of the MP. The caller explained that her daughter and Ms Creasy worked "tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure the wellbeing of her constituents and couldn't praise them enough

Read more: Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

The final caller to James was Laura who commended her MP Diane Abbott for her service to Stoke Newington throughout the years.

She explained that debtors insisted that money was owed during the pandemic, which culminated in a visit from bailiffs. The caller contacted Ms Abbott and on the same day the agents got in touch to say there was a mistake.

Listen to the hour where James O'Brien took calls from grateful constituents on Global Player.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's provocative reaction to Eton Covid clampdown

James O'Brien's powerful reaction to Eton's Covid lockdown

LBC listeners just had to react to Daryl's call

The moving James O'Brien call listeners said brought tears to their eyes

James O'Brien: 'What on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?'

James O'Brien: 'What on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?'

The GP was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Shouting, screaming, spitting!': GP explains shocking daily abuse he faces

James O'Brien reflects on moment his view on slaver statues changed

James O'Brien reflects on the moment his view on slaver statues changed

The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Caller explains stark reality he faces due to Universal Credit cut

James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'

James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames industry for driver shortage

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames driver shortage on industry

'What should a woman do?' James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice following Sarah Everard trial

James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice for women following Sarah Everard trial

A female police officer said people should consider calling 999 if approached by a lone person claiming to be an officer

Met Police: Run away and call 999 if you feel in danger when stopped by lone 'officer'

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

'The market is going back to Europe': Turkey farmer explains crisis to James O'Brien

'The market is going back to Europe': Turkey farmer explains crisis to James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts to petrol driver crisis as PM warns against panic buying

James O'Brien reacts to lorry driver shortage as PM warns against panic buying

James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien's penny drop moment on passion and protest

'This is levelling down': Universal credit caller hits out at benefit cut

'This is levelling down': Universal Credit recipient hits out at benefit cut

James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'

James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'

James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

'I'd rather Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets than disrupt commuters': James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien caller would rather 'Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets'

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's mix-up of Black sportsmen

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's Black sportsmen mix-up

James O'Brien reflected on the issue

James O'Brien's warning on ignoring the fine print on Boris Johnson's care deal

Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

James reacted to the reported plans

James O'Brien's take on why the PM is concerned about social care funding

'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies

'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

James O'Brien pondered the issue if masks on public transport

'What's the problem with not wearing a mask on the Tube? What do you lose?'

'Just get jabbed!': LBC's Theo Usherwood opens up about impact Covid has had on him

'I'd give every material possession I own to not have had Covid'

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics

The doctor told James the shocking tale

Doctor tells harrowing tale of unvaccinated, pregnant patient ending up in ICU

Afghanistan: Ex-Soldier says lost lives 'were for nothing'

Ex-Soldier says British lives lost in Afghanistan 'were for nothing'

Lord Bethell breaking phone 'could be criminal offense', says Good Law Project

Barrister explains his investigation into Lord Bethell’s new phone

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien caller explains how men can be less threatening to women at night

James O'Brien caller explains how men can be less threatening to women at night
The caller told James the lasting impact the attack had on her

'I still get afraid of the dark' - Caller explains the lasting impact of being mugged
Army vet: 'Prince Harry needs protection after risking his life for his country'

Army vet: 'Prince Harry deserves protection after risking his life for his country'
James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle

James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle
Our hearts should be bleeding for Harry and Meghan, argues James O'Brien caller

Our hearts should be bleeding for Harry and Meghan, argues James O'Brien caller
I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien

I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz: Vetting voters for MP meetings 'further alienates' Brits

Maajid Nawaz: Vetting voters for MP meetings 'further alienates' Brits

23 hours ago

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

2 days ago

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' murder

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' death

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The ULEZ already applies within the same area of central London as the Congestion Charge.

ULEZ: Where will it apply and is your car exempt?

Colin Powell has died aged 84.

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from Covid-19

David Nash

"Caring and charismatic" law student, 26, dies after being denied face-to-face GP appointment
Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery on Friday

Politicians must not be ‘cowed’ by those who ‘spread hate’, Downing Street says
Members of Sir David's family attended the scene today

Devastated family of Sir David Amess visit sea of tributes at church where he was killed
Earthshot 2021

Revealed: List of winners awarded £1million by Duke of Cambridge for Earthshot Prize 2021
The Home Secretary said a "spectrum" of measures was being considered

Police could guard surgeries with airport-style security, says Home Secretary
MP Chris Bryant said levels of abuse in British politics have risen in recent years

Man arrested over death threat to MP Chris Bryant one day after David Amess killing
Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Dominic Raab said it was "wrong" to use anonymous social media accounts to abuse MPs

Dominic Raab: It's wrong that people can post abuse anonymously online