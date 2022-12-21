‘Callous, cruel, contemptuous!’: James O’Brien enraged by Health Sec’s claims about striking healthcare workers

James O’Brien let off a torrent of sharp words directed at Health Secretary Steve Barclay, following his claim that “ambulance unions have taken a conscious choice to inflict harm on patients”.

James O’Brien exploded in anger at the Health Secretary’s “disgusting” claims about striking NHS workers.

“I don’t even know who Steve Barclay is, but I know exactly what he is - opportunistic, dishonest, callous, cruel, disingenuous, deceitful, uncaring, contemptuous and gross”, he growled.

“That’s the NHS they’ve [the Conservatives] had 12 years to sort out and that’s the NHS that’s on its knees”, he said.

This came after the Secretary of State wrote in The Telegraph yesterday that “ambulance unions have taken a conscious choice to inflict harm on patients” as “we now know that the NHS contingency plans will not cover all 999 calls.”

James wanted to unpack “some misconceptions and some myths” over the industrial action.

“Everybody in the government knows that 19 per cent is the starting point, so anybody using the line that 19 per cent is unachievable, or unsustainable, or unreasonable is deceiving you deliberately”, he explained.

James added that “19 per cent is where you sit down and start, but they [the government] are refusing to sit down and start”.

He said it was also a myth to “offer support for their pay desires, offer support for a pay rise, without offering support for their industrial action”, likening such a stance to the usefulness of ”a chocolate teapot”.

The radio presenter also pointed out that the ambulance strikes happening today and on 28th December are the first in three decades for the service.

The nurses’ strikes are also the first national walkouts in the 106-year history of the Royal College of Nursing.

“You cannot support their quest for a pay rise unless you support the means they have at their disposal to achieve one”, James said firmly.

They have “exhausted every opportunity” and “tried every tactic and Rishi Sunak and Steve Barclay sit there saying no we’re not sitting down and we’re not talking”, James added.

“Spare me the absolute balderdash”, he jabbed.

James explained: “The Conservative calculation right now is that their callousness will trump the health workers' compassion”.

He rebuked the “quite often cretinous” behaviour “and contempt of the people of this country” displayed by some of the people in power.

“Nurses were brought to the brink of breakdown during the coronavirus lockdowns…for politicians to turn around today and claim that they will have blood on their hands…is one of the most disgusting things you will ever see in British politics”, he said.