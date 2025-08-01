Charlie shares the story of her and her daughter’s autism diagnoses with James O’Brien

1 August 2025, 13:26

Charlie shares the story of her and her daughter's autism diagnoses with James O'Brien

‘Life is so much easier now.'

Charlie tells James O’Brien about the’ sense of relief’ after she was diagnosed with autism, as well as her daughter.

James was taking calls from listeners after Actor Simon Pegg blamed 'undiagnosed ADHD' for multiple driving bans and hire car crashes in a recent interview.

