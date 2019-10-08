The Clown Arrested At Extinction Rebellion Protest Calls In To James O'Brien

8 October 2019, 12:42

Tiago, the clown who was arrested at the Extinction Rebellion protest yesterday, called in to James O'Brien's reveal what happened next.

Met Police arrested over 280 people on Monday - the first of two weeks of action from Extinction Rebellion to "shut down London"

Tiago was dressed as a clown when he was videoed by LBC's reporter Matthew Thompson being arrested "for having food colouring" outside Downing Street as the climate change demonstrations got underway.

Speaking to James O'Brien, he said: "I am the clown who was arrested for having food colouring.

"I intended to use the food colouring on head. Underneath, I had all white clothing and it was going to be red.

"I was in the police station for 12 hours and I'm under investigation at the moment."

Asked if he was frightened, he admitted: "Yes, I was. I've never been in that situation. I've never been arrested before.

"They were kind. They gave me hot vegan food, a coffee and even books to read. But I was in a cold cell for 12 hours, not knowing what was going to happen.

Tiago the clown called in to James O'Brien's show
Tiago the clown called in to James O'Brien's show. Picture: LBC / PA

James asked if Tiago would be going back to the Extinction Rebellion protests - as many of those arrested have done.

His response: "I'm not sure. I would like to, but I need to consider. I'm very tired and I need some time to rest."

