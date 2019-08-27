James O'Brien: How Do You Have A Conversation About Two Completely Conflicting Realities?

27 August 2019, 11:15 | Updated: 27 August 2019, 11:26

James O'Brien illustrates how the objective of cutting down bureaucracy has been challenged by guidance from HMRC warning businesses of the need to 'jump through hoops' in the lead up to Brexit.

On his return from a well-deserved holiday, James O'Brien took a look at how a document from HMRC contradicts the principle objective of leaving the European Union to reduce bureaucracy.

"We're living in surreal times," he started.

"We are literally looking at documents in front of me from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs telling businesses about the hoops they're going to have to jump through in the next six weeks in order to enact a piece of legislation that everybody who voted in favour of was told it would cut down on bureaucracy and red tape."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
"Nobody voted for no-deal, nobody voted to tear up every trading agreement we've signed since 1975," he said.

"But lots of people pretend they did.

"Then on the other side, you've got this weird inability to shift - you won't greet Jeremy Corbyn as the only realistic chance of stopping it because you've got a deep problem with much of what he's done.

"These two twins are as far apart now as they were three years ago."

Watch above.

